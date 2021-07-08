South Africa: Eleventh Hour - South Africa Reacts With Relief After Jacob Zuma Taken Into Police Custody, ANC Calls for Calm

Former President Jacob Zuma in April 2015, attending the opening session of the Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community Heads of States and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe.
8 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Former president Jacob Zuma kept South Africans in suspense -- and awake -- until the eleventh hour, but when news broke that he had been taken into custody about 40 minutes before midnight, they reacted with a mixture of sympathy, relief and joy. ANC called on its members to "remain calm and respect the decision taken by former president Jacob Zuma to abide by the rulings of the court".

Jacob Zuma was convicted in the Constitutional Court last week of contempt after he disregarded a court order to testify in front of the State Capture Inquiry, and then he ignored it again by failing to report to a police station before Sunday to start his 15-month prison sentence. On Wednesday night the police confirmed that he was placed in their custody.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said it was without doubt "a difficult period in the movement". He said the ANC called on its members to "remain calm and respect the decision taken by former president Jacob Zuma to abide by the rulings of the court".

He said the party has "always restated its unequivocal commitment to and defence of the Constitution, in particular, the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

