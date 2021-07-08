Nigeria: Obama DMW - I Can't Explain the Pain - Davido

7 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Pop star, Davido has described as a pain he cannot explain the death of his associate, Habeeb Uthman better known as Obama DMW 44.

Uthman passed away 29th of June from suspected heart failure after he complained of severe pains. He reportedly drove himself to the hospital but didn't make it out alive.

Taking to social media, a devastated Davido lamented why Uthman had to die so soon, describing him as an elder brother who always had his back and a problem solver.

He wrote, "This is by far the hardest thing I've had to write. Hurt, broken, sad, and lost. For the first time in my life, I am EXTREMELY confused. The pain is one I cannot explain. 44 was more than an elder brother to me, he was a protector. someone that literally just always made me smile no matter the issue ,problems I had.

His response was always "Don't worry, I'll talk to them", "Don't worry I'll sort it out", "Don't worry I'll give them something". I would never believe in a million years I will be writing a tribute like this to someone so dear to me this soon.

All my life it's been "David you're strong, David you're strong". 44 I won't lie to you, this time around, this one WEAK ME!! I miss you so much 44.

You became so peaceful. You found peace and purpose, a true generational influence. I cannot even begin to count the amount of people you helped, artistes you brought to me, people you brought together in nothing but love and brotherhood. Actors, artistes, influencers all. God!

44 I swear you will never be forgotten. Up until now I cannot believe this is real, I don't even know what I'm writing, I'm just writing. I'm just confused.

This has been such a haunting week for all of us. All of us, me, his family, his son, his daughter, his brothers, his friends, a whole brotherhood; God give us all the strength. This isn't even about me, it's about all of us, and all the amazing plans and vision you had.

It is hard getting by without you, my backbone is truly gone but I won't stop making you proud. I promise to continue to take this thing we started together, to the ends of the earth. I promise to continue dominating the world."

He promised to be the there for Uthman's son, Malik, writing, "And to Malik, even though you are taller than me ❤️, you are basically my son. Doing so well in school, passing with flying colours. I have to be strong for you, and u have to be strong for the family, your mom. Everything 44 wanted to do for you, we will finish it together."

