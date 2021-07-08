West Africa: Nigeria Govt Seeks Consolidation of #TwitterBan Suits At Ecowas Court

7 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The regional court fixed July 9 for the government to argue its application for the consolidation of the four suits challenging the suspension of Twitter.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has fixed Friday, July 9, for the hearing of Nigerian government's application for the consolidation of the four suits relating to the ban on Twitter in the country.

Nigerian government's lawyer, Abdullahi Abubakar, had filed the application on July 5, a statement by the court's press unit said on Wednesday.

The statement said the court had to adjourn the hearing of the application because two out of the four parties suing the federal government over the Twitter ban were not represented in court at Wednesday's proceedings.

Only the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on one hand, and Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and eight others, on the other hand, were represented by their lawyers.

The lawyers did not object to the respondent's request for consolidation of the four pending suits.

"However the court observed that only two of the parties were represented in court and adjourned the matter to July 9, 2021, for all parties including the representatives of the parties absent at the proceeding to make their submissions on the application for consolidation," the statement added.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the court on June 22, 2021, issued an interim order directing the Nigerian government and its agents to "refrain from imposing sanction on any media house or harassing, intimidating, arresting, and prosecuting the Applicants, concerned Nigerians for the use of Twitter and other social media platforms," pending the determination of the substantive suit challenging the ban.

The ruling was delivered on the application filed by SERAP.

SERAP and its co-plaintiffs are challenging the government's decision to suspend access to Twitter in Nigeria on the ground that it violated their rights to freedom of expression and press freedom among others.

They urged the court to declare the suspension a continuous violation of their rights.

The suit is being heard by a three-member panel of Justices Gberi-Be Ouattara, Keikura Bangura and Januaria Costa.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had on June 4 banned Twitter in Nigeria two days after the microblogging site deleted a controversial tweet by him.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X