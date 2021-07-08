Nigeria: DG of Scientific Institute Samuel Ndubuisi Shot Dead in Enugu

7 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

A police officer attached to the DG was also shot dead.

The Director General, Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu, Samuel Ndubuisi, was on Wednesday shot dead in Enugu State, Nigeria's South-east, by unknown gunmen.

Mr Ndubuisi, a professor of Physiology and Biotechnology, was killed along with a police officer attached to him at the Centenary City Junction axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The driver of the vehicle was said to have sustained injuries and had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

NAN reported that the incident is coming barely 48 hours after the Chief Executive Officer, AutoEase, a vehicle body repair, Ifeanyi Okeke, was killed about two kilometers away from the point of the latest incident.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, however, said the information on the killing was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m., the police spokesperson said.

"Information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his police orderly is still sketchy.

"Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please," Mr Ndukwe said.

