Nigerian Entrepreneur Pledges to Crash Cost of Covid-19 Test Kits

An American-based Nigerian entrepreneur, and Chairman of BUNDI International Diagnostics Limited, Robert Udeaga, has promised to crash the current N49,000 cost of COVID-19 test kits to less than N5,000 in order to give more Nigerians access to the kits.

He disclosed this yesterday in Abuja in a chat with journalists, adding that he would also do the same thing by cutting down the cost of HIV test kits through a partnership with the federal government.

Udeaga said the cost of a COVID-19 test at N49, 000 is too expensive, as it is required for persons travelling in and out of the country.

He said: "If the government agrees to buy a large quantity from us, we can crash the price to as low as below N5,000.

"We have seen and experienced the financial burden placed on many Nigerians especially those traveling outside of the country and those returning home due to the high cost of taking the COVID-19 test which is available in many parts of the world free of charge."

Udeaga also revealed that in the quest to find solutions to the global pandemic and the rate of devastation that it has brought to the world, his team of researchers went into active partnership with an American company.

The effort, he said, resulted in a device that provides continuous and proactive surface and air disinfection for all indoor spaces, adding that the device has been used and found to protect humans and surfaces.

"This device has been tested and proven to purify surfaces and protect us from harmful gases/smoke, pathogens, odour and volatile organic compounds, including the SARS-COV-2 Virus (the virus that causes COVID-19)," he said.

According to him, the air humans breath has about 70 different gases, noting that the machine is able to purify the air within a room, hall or apartment that it is kept.