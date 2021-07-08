Nigeria: NAFDAC to Begin Production of Covid-19 Vaccines

Director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has said the agency is being audited by the World Health Organisation (WHO) so Nigeria can begin the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Adeyeye made this known during an interaction with members of the House of Representatives during the maiden interaction with stakeholders on Safety Standards and Regulations.

She noted that the NAFDAC supervises 165 pharmaceutical industries, over 45, 000 food manufacturing industries, and over 5000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) industries.

Adeyeye who was represented by the director in charge of Planning Research and Statistics, Fori Tatama, said the agency took the issues of health, safety, and environment seriously.

Speaking on why the DG could not come in person, Tatama said, "She is currently discussing with the WHO because the WHO is carrying out an audit of NAFDAC, which will enable the country to start manufacturing vaccines. The programme started since Monday and will last till Friday."

Also at the session, the Ministry of Labour and Employment called for the quick passage of the Operational Safety and Health Bill to ensure proper regulation of safety in workplaces across the country.

The director, Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Mrs Lauretta Adogu, said "The Bill will seek to make comprehensive provision for operational health and safety in work and other matters. It will also seek to establish a national council for occupational safety and health. It addresses several important issues and widens the scope of legislation as the new act will apply to all workplaces because we enforce operational safety and health in Nigeria," she said.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) also at the meeting said most accidents in gas stations and filling stations happen where such stations are not licensed by it.