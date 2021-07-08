Kenya: MSF Suspends Aid Operations in Parts of Tigray

7 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

International medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on Wednesday said that it has ceased aid operations in several parts of central and eastern Tigray.

MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said it has suspended humanitarian operations in Abi-Adi, Axum, and Adigrat towns following the brutal killings of three of its staff late last month.

The three - Maria Hernandez, Yohannes Halefom Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael - were found dead on June 24. They were killed while on a humanitarian mission in Abi-Adi. Ms Hernandez (emergency coordinator) was a Spanish national while Halefom (assistant coordinator) and Gebremichael (driver) were Ethiopians.

While MSF noted that it will continue to provide emergency assistance to people in need in other parts of Tigray, it demanded an investigation into the deaths.

"It has been almost two weeks since the murders of our colleagues. No one has claimed responsibility and the circumstances around their deaths remain unclear," says MSF operations director Teresa Sancristoval.

"This is why we are requesting an immediate investigation by relevant parties to establish the facts of the incident that resulted in their deaths and to provide us with a detailed account of what happened and who was responsible...At this terrible time, we have made the extremely painful but necessary decision to suspend our activities in several areas of Tigray."

She added that if MSF and other aid organisations are to continue working in Tigray and in other parts of the country, all parties to the conflict must provide assurances that this work can be carried out safely.

"Parties to the conflict must take responsibility for ensuring that an incident like the murder of our colleagues never happens again," she added.

The suspension of MSF's activities has created a huge gap in the provision of critical medical and humanitarian assistance for hundreds of thousands of people in need in central and eastern Tigray.

All parties to the conflict in Tigray have been accused of atrocities against civilians and various other human rights violations.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Ethiopia Says It Rejects 'Unwelcome Meddling' By Arab States

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X