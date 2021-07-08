Kenya: EACC Officers Question Molo OCS Over Graft

7 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mercy Koskey

Molo Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) Anne Kanori, who was last week arrested on corruption allegations, was on Tuesday interrogated for more than two hours in Nakuru town.

The Nation has established that Ms Kanori presented herself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) office on Tuesday morning for further questioning by detectives.

According to the EACC South Rift Regional Manager Ignasius Wekesa the anti-corruption agency is in the final stages of investigations before it hands over the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

"We shall forward our files to the ODPP for the approval of charges that will be levelled against her before she is presented in court. We are building on the bribery and corruption allegations," said Mr Wekesa.

The EACC boss revealed that the case has two components and the commission is focusing on the bribery and corruption allegations as Ms Kanori is accused of soliciting 10,000 from an offender.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating disruptions and assault allegations where four EACC officers sustained injuries during her arrest, at the Molo Police Station.

"The office of DCI is looking at how our officers were assaulted before being locked in the cells and some of the evidence against Ms Kanori confiscated from them," added Mr Wekesa. This means Ms Kanori and her four colleagues accused of attacking EACC officers could face assault charges.

The OCS was on Sunday evening released from the Nakuru Railways Police Station, on a Sh100,000 police bond, pending investigations of the corruption allegations against her.

Dramatic raid

The police officer was arrested last Friday by the EACC sleuths in a dramatic raid at the Molo Police Station and spent two nights at the Railways Police Station in Nakuru Town.

There was scuffle as the EACC officials tried to disarm and apprehend her. A source revealed to the Nation, that the police officer screamed, attracting the attention of her colleagues, who responded to her distress calls.

However, Molo Sub County police commander Samuel Mukuusi intervened before the OCS was subdued and arrested.

Ms Kanori's arrest came a month after she lost nearly Sh1 million, which was allegedly stolen from her house by her house help who then fled.

Mr Mukuusi said the money was obtained from cash bails paid by offenders.

The police boss explained that the reason Ms Kanori had the money in her house was the police station was being renovated.

However, other police sources told the Nation that Ms Kanori had feared to disclose details of the theft, because of the huge amount involved.

Her worker has already been arrested and charged in court, where she denied stealing the money.

Investigators are now seeking to establish the source of the money and why it was kept at the officer's house.

