Kenya: Kisumu County on the Spot Over Misuse of Sh300 Million

The Kisumu County Government cannot account for nearly Sh300 million meant for various urban development projects, according to an audit report tabled in the National Assembly.

The report for the financial year ended June 2020 points to massive misuse and lack of accountability for millions of shillings given to Kisumu County to undertake various infrastructural development projects.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has flagged Sh1.6 million that was spent on purchase of materials and labour used in renovating the Kisumu Urban Project offices.

However, procurement records and specifications for the works, issues and receipt vouchers were not provided for audit, hence Ms Gathungu said the expenditure of Sh1.6 million could not be confirmed.

The county is also on the spot for buying a road sweeper tractor at Sh3.7 million, however, the tractor has never been put to use and is idling at the City Works Unit yard.

Also queried by the auditor is Sh44 million incurred on the construction of Carwash-Sije Road.

The contract period was 40 weeks from July 19, 2018 to April 25, 2019. However, audit verification of the works in October 2020 revealed that only a short section of 800 metres out of a total of 2.12km contracted had been tarmacked.

Records provided for audit indicate that the contractor requested extension of the contract period by 310 days. However, there was no evidence to confirm whether the extension was approved by the Tender Evaluation Committee.

Also flagged by Ms Gathungu is the expenditure of Sh124 million incurred on construction of Impala-Dunga- Nanga-Five Ways Road. The total amount for the construction of the road was 301 million.

The audit report indicates that contract agreement had scheduled the works to start in April 2018 and end on April 12, 2019. The completion date for the contract was later moved to November 30, 2019 after additional works to install street lights were added to the contract during the defects liability period.

However, physical verification of the project in October 2020 revealed that the street lights installation was not done and the contractor was not on site.

Further, preliminaries and general expenses of Sh14,288,004 included in the interim payment certificate No. 8 were not supported with documentary evidence.

Also queried is Sh45 million incurred on construction of 3.9km of the Otonglo-Prison-Auji and Auji-Pundo roads.

The contract was valued at Sh108 million in aggregate, with works set to start on October 13, 2015, to be completed by May 12, 2016. The audit review indicated that the completion date was reset for December 31, 2019 and the contract sum increased by Sh26 million, representing 24 per cent of the original contract cost, to Sh134 million.

However, physical verification of the project in October, 2020 revealed that the contractor was not on site and there was no site office or machinery to indicate that the work was going on.

Further, culverts constructed on the roads were blocked and as a result, sections of the road were washed away and cut-off by runoff water.

"A section of about 100 metres from the railway line to Pundo market was not gravelled and proper drainage works were not done," reads the audit report.

The lakeside city is also on the spot over Sh8.2 million spent on construction of Family Planning Naselica Road. The total cost for the construction was initially Sh15 million, however it later increased to Sh18 million with no explanation provided to the auditor.

Physical verification of the project also revealed that the bills of quantities (BQs) included cost of two project publicity road signs worth Sh100,000 but only one was on site and the contractor was also not on site and no works were going on.

The Auditor General, in her report, has also questioned the expenditure of Sh29 million for the construction of the 2.1km Nairobi Road-Nyamasaria-KFW Primary School-Sije Road.

Physical verification of the project revealed that only about 1.1km of the road had been tarmacked. In addition, the contractor built one instead of the two bridges contracted to be built over River Auji

"It has not been possible to confirm that value for money was obtained on the expenditure amounting to Sh29,328,404 spent on the road project during the year under review," reads the report.

Further, the county cannot explain how it utilised Sh5.8 million spent on construction of low volume access roads namely Kemri-Otonglo-Tiengere-Rota Road.

The audit has revealed that drainage works done on all the sections of the road were of poor quality and further, some sections of the murram laid had been washed off by floods.

"Works on construction of the bridge/box culvert at Tiengere were abandoned by the contractor before completion. The contractor was not on site and the site office had been abandoned," reads the audit report.