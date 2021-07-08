Kenya: New Milestone as Voi Hospital Conducts First Hip Replacement Surgery

Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta, has for the first time conducted successful total hip replacement surgery as efforts to enhance health services in the region continue.

The procedure conducted on a 67-year old patient has marked another major milestone for the hospital, which continues to introduce more services and cut referrals to facilities outside the county.

Hip replacement is a procedure in which a doctor surgically removes a painful hip joint and replaces it with an artificial joint often made from metal and plastic components.

Josephat Mashanga suffered two hip fractures when he was kicked by his cow three weeks ago at his home in Kajire village, Sagalla, Voi. He was admitted to Moi Referral awaiting the surgery.

The six-hour operation was conducted by an orthopedic team of nine specialists from the county led by lead surgeon Dr Mustapha Masai.

The team comprised two orthopedic surgeons, two assistants and a support team of five nurses and anaesthetists, all from the department of surgery at the referral hospital.

"Due to his age, the most ideal surgery was total hip replacement," Dr Masai said.

He said the Total Hip Replacement (THR) was done to relieve the pain and functional disability experienced by the patient.

Dr Masai noted that the patient was out of danger and was recuperating well after the surgery a week ago.

Mr Mashanga said he could not afford the treatment in hospitals outside the county.

"I can attest that devolution is working. I used to come here sometimes back and services were not good. This time round I have received a lot of care and I'm happy that I can walk again," he said.

Speaking at the hospital, Health executive John Mwakima said residents can now heave a sigh of relief after the hospital successfully conducted the first THR surgery.

Patients who need the services are always referred to hospitals outside the county, thereby incurring huge costs while seeking treatment.

He said the facility will continue offering the treatment at affordable rates.

The CEC revealed that the surgery could cost over Sh500,000 at a private facility but Moi Referral charged only Sh120,000.

"I join the team in celebrating this milestone. People used to be referred to other counties and even abroad for these services but we are proud to have conducted this surgery here," he said.

He said the department will ensure that similar milestones are achieved in future to improve services.

"I urge residents to enroll in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to access healthcare services easily," he said.

The hospital has recently introduced modern facilities to improve services to residents.

The county government has partnered with various organisations to offer more services to patients.

Last year, the county government opened a cancer clinic at the referral hospital where patients are offered diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment.

The hospital is also working to introduce radiotherapy treatment to reduce referrals to hospitals outside the region.

There are no radiotherapy services in the coastal region. Patients are often referred to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for the treatment.

The CEC said improving services is in line with the government's aim to achieve universal health care by ensuring efficient and affordable services to citizens.