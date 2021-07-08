Kenya: Nakuru Leg Added to 'Nation' Classic Series

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has added one more event in its 2021 Nation Classic Golf series, bringing the total number of events to four.

The 2021 series, which marks 35 years, kicked off at Eldoret Golf Club on June 5, while the second leg is on this weekend at Mombasa Golf Club.

This weekend's tournament will be followed by the added event on September 4 at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, before the series winds up at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 2.

Speaking on the additional event, NMG's Head of External Affairs and Marketing, Clifford Machoka said Nakuru County was an important region in so far as NMG business is concerned.

"We had earlier budgeted for only three events this year, however because of the overwhelming interest the series has received from golfers and some of partners and business clients, we decided to add one more event and choice of its venue could not have been better than Nakuru." said Machoka.

This weekend's tournament will be held at the Links Mombasa Golf Club course, Kenya's second oldest golf course.

NMG, which besides supporting he Nation Classic and the Magical Kenya Open, will be partnering with a number of other corporate organisations in the country for the weekend event.

They include Jambo Jet, RENTCO Africa Limited, Kestrel Management, St Andrew's School Turi, Premier Foods, Kenya Ports Authority( KPA), PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Greenwood Groove Academy.

"I would like to take this early opportunity to sincerely thank all the corporates that have agreed to join us in Mombasa for the Nation Classic event. We don't take this partnership for granted, given the fact that every corporate organisation in the country has gone through difficult moment because of the Covid-19 pandemic" said Machoka.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

KPA Acting Managing Director Ambassador John Mwangemi said the parastatal was happy to be part of the NMG annual golf series this year.

"We have had a good business relations with NMG in our operations and we recognise you as a key stakeholder of the Port industry. We will continue to work together to enhance maritime development by creating awareness among the citizenry in the Eastern Africa region," said Mwangemi.

The Nation Classic returns to Mombasa Golf Club after four years, with the last event having taken place at Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Besides the home golfers, the event is expected to also attract players from Nyali and the other clubs in the region such as Nyali, Leisure, Vipingo and Malindi.