Kenya: Nakuru MCAs Pass Bill Seeking to Honour County's Heroes

8 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Marvin Mbugua

Nakuru County Assembly, heroes, Governor Lee Kinyanjui, County Honours and Award Bill, Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae

The Nakuru County Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill which, if assented to by Governor Lee Kinyanjui, will pave way for honouring of residents who exhibit exemplary acts of patriotism.

The County Honours and Award Bill was sponsored by Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae who pushed for the establishment of criteria for identification, selection and honouring acts of heroism and excellence within the county.

Last year, various stakeholders, including the County Executive, the Nakuru business community, media, religious groups, educational institutions, civil society groups, Maendeleo Ya Wanawake, the youth and people with disabilities were invited to present their views on the Bill, in a meeting chaired by MrEddy Kiragu, the Flamingo Ward MCA.

Categories

If the Bill becomes law, various categories of county honours and awards will be created. They will include the Chief of the Order of the Golden Crown, Elder of the Order of the Golden Crown, Moran of the Order of the Golden Crown, Chief of Order of the Burning Sword, Elder of the Order of the Burning Sword and Moran of the Order of the Burning Sword.

Others include the League of Champion medal, Distinguished Conduct Order, Distinguished Service Medal and Governor's Commendation.

Once the law comes into force, a committee will be created and it will traverse the county looking for potential heroes and honouring them.

The Bill also proposes the enrolment of the elderly into the National Hospital Insurance Fund in order to facilitate ease of treatment whenever they fall ill.

The Bill went through the second reading on June 22 this year.

Upon identifying heroes, the list will be presented to the governor who will then give the awards.

Under the Kenyan law, a governor assents to a Bill within 14 days after receiving it from the county assembly Speaker.

Nakuru Speaker Kairu has forwarded the Bill to Governor Kinyanjui's office.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Ethiopia Says It Rejects 'Unwelcome Meddling' By Arab States

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X