Kenya: Nakuru MCAs Pass Bill Seeking to Honour County's Heroes

Nakuru County Assembly, heroes, Governor Lee Kinyanjui, County Honours and Award Bill, Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae

The Nakuru County Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill which, if assented to by Governor Lee Kinyanjui, will pave way for honouring of residents who exhibit exemplary acts of patriotism.

The County Honours and Award Bill was sponsored by Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae who pushed for the establishment of criteria for identification, selection and honouring acts of heroism and excellence within the county.

Last year, various stakeholders, including the County Executive, the Nakuru business community, media, religious groups, educational institutions, civil society groups, Maendeleo Ya Wanawake, the youth and people with disabilities were invited to present their views on the Bill, in a meeting chaired by MrEddy Kiragu, the Flamingo Ward MCA.

Categories

If the Bill becomes law, various categories of county honours and awards will be created. They will include the Chief of the Order of the Golden Crown, Elder of the Order of the Golden Crown, Moran of the Order of the Golden Crown, Chief of Order of the Burning Sword, Elder of the Order of the Burning Sword and Moran of the Order of the Burning Sword.

Others include the League of Champion medal, Distinguished Conduct Order, Distinguished Service Medal and Governor's Commendation.

Once the law comes into force, a committee will be created and it will traverse the county looking for potential heroes and honouring them.

The Bill also proposes the enrolment of the elderly into the National Hospital Insurance Fund in order to facilitate ease of treatment whenever they fall ill.

The Bill went through the second reading on June 22 this year.

Upon identifying heroes, the list will be presented to the governor who will then give the awards.

Under the Kenyan law, a governor assents to a Bill within 14 days after receiving it from the county assembly Speaker.

Nakuru Speaker Kairu has forwarded the Bill to Governor Kinyanjui's office.