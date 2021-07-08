Tanzania: Ex-Leaders - Future So Bright

FORMER leaders have commended the government for putting efforts into undertaking the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, saying its completion would enable the country to record quick development.

Speaking during their tour of the country's mega projects, former presidents and ex-premiers looked to the future with optimism, saying the country would attain tremendous economic strides once those projects come to fruition.

The former leaders who toured the projects were second phase President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, fourth phase President Jakaya Kikwete as well as retired Prime Ministers John Malecela and Mizengo Pinda.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation after touring the SGR project, Dr Kikwete said the concept of constructing the SGR line in Tanzania was founded during the administration of the thirdphase government under the late former President Benjamin Mkapa.

He said the idea was equally adopted by all members of the East African Community (EAC) with the aim of connecting the region through modern infrastructure.

"In Tanzania, the first idea was to construct a SGR line from Dar es Salaam- Isaka- Rusumo up to Kigali in Rwanda, with a diversion to Kabanga for easy movement of Nickel, however the project couldn't begin due to financial constraints," he said, insisting that the country still need the Isaka- Rusumo line.

Former President Kikwete recalled that even during his administration, the government attempted to start construction as it even procured some build-ing materials that were placed at Soga station, in the Coast Region, however, lack of funds stalled the project's kick-off.

"We finished the feasibility study, but we didn't frame up the plan for mobilising the fund for the project, and since we were approaching the end of the fourth phase, I had no reason to start something that would be a burden to my successor," he said.

The former president acknowledged the fifth-phase government under the late former President, Dr John Magufuli for mobilising the funds for the project and ensuring the SGR is connected to electricity, which is an upgrade of the former plan.

Upon completion, the railway would facilitate movement of goods as it will be able to carry up to 10,000 tonnes of cargo at one go, up from 1,200 tonnes that are currently being carried on the train.

The SGR is also envisioned to ease the transportation of Kabanga Nickel, which is found in abundance in Ngara District in Kagera Region.

The multi-billion-dollar nickel deposit project comprises an on-site mineral resource of 58 million tonnes including over 1.52 million tonnes of nickel, a crucial material used in the manufacture of electric vehicles. During their tours, the former leaders also visited the SGR tunnels and flyover in Kilosa District.

According to the ex-leaders, the upgrade will provide a lasting solution for TRC infrastructures that were being swept away by floods during the rainy season.

Already, the construction of lot one of SGR from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro has reached 92 per cent.

The SGR project has created direct employment to 14,000 Tanzanians, while more than 900 local companies have secured tenders to supply different goods and services.

Plans are underway for the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), by constructing a new line from Isaka-Rusumo to neighboring country, Rwanda.

This was said yesterday by the Tanzania Railway Corporation Managing Director Mr Masanja Kadogosa, during a tour by former presidents and prime ministers to the SGR project from Dar es Salaam to Kilosa, in Morogoro Region.

The implementation of the new lot is awaiting the assurance of Rwanda on constructing its SGR line from Rusumo to Kigali, in a grand move to facilitate movement of people and cargo between the two countries.

Mr Kadogosa said the government has already conducted the feasibility study for construction of the Isaka- Rusumo SGR line.

"The lot is in our plan, we are waiting for the assurance from the neighboring country," he said, noting that the construction of the new lot would cost around 2.5 billion US dollars (about 5.6tri/-).

In another development, Mr Kadogosa said the government would soon announce tenders for construction of third and fourth lots of SGR line from Makutopora- Tabora and Tabora-Isaka, respectively.

"This will foster the completion of the SGR project from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza as the five lots will be implemented at once. Other ongoing lots are Dar es Salaam- Morogoro, Morogoro- Makutopora and Mwanza -Isaka lines," Mr Kadogosa told the former leaders.

On Monday, a team of former leaders visited the construction site of the ongoing 2115 Megawatts (MW) Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) in Morogoro.