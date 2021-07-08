Malawi: Employer's Consultative Association of Malawi Supports Deduction of Wages of Workers On Strike

8 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Tonse Alliance government's stand to amend the Labour Relations laws continues to attract mixed reactions with the Employer's Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) supporting the contentious proposal that will mandate employers to deduct wages of an employee on strike.

The Industrial Relations Amendment Bill, which was presented in Parliament last week by the Deputy Minister of Labour Vera Kantukule is believed will result into the violation of workers' rights.

Kantukule told the august House that there was a need to strike a balance on the right to strike and need to produce an economy.

Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) argued that the proposed amendments pose serious threat to workers' rights, including the right to take industrial action where they feel to have been aggrieved, as enshrined in Section 31 of the Constitution.

But ECAM, the only recognized employers' body in the country under the Labour Relations Act (2006), says it has always advocated for the review of the labour relations and employment act with the hope of creating a conducive environment to doing business in the country.

In a statement signed by ECAM President Buxton Kayuni and Executive Director George Khaki promise to closely monitor progress and continue to lobby and advocate for the best interests of employers in the country.

However, ECAM is against the removal of panellists at the Industrial Relations Court (IRC).

"ECAM's expectation, by law and in the spirit of tripartism was to be invited to consultations for inputs into the final bill to be presented in Parliament. As Social Partners, the Government should have consulted with the Employers' Organization-ECAM and Workers' Organization-Malawi Congress of Trade Unions before tabling further changes to the labour laws in Parliament.

"As a matter of practice, the final draft amendment Bill has always been submitted to us before being presented to Parliament," contends ECAM.

It further argues that the use panellists at the IRC are not the only reason there are inordinate delays in disposing cases.

"ECAM is of the view that there are other various options that could have been considered and implemented such as recruitment of full-time panellists, utilization of panellists on secondment amongst other options as other jurisdictions have adopted," reads the statement.

Despite speaking against the removal panellists at the IRC, ECAM has encouraged government to proceed tabling the Bill in Parliament.

"It is our hope that since meetings of the Tripartite Labour Advisory Council (TLAC) to discuss the topical changes and other issues are convened regularly, the issue of engagement procedures and IRC panellists will be tabled as key Agenda items at an appropriate time," says ECAM.

According to ECAM, the labour law review has been on the negotiation desk from as far back as 2011, specifically, a tripartite consultative meeting that took place on 5th of January 2018 at the Ministry of Labour Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X