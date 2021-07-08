Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia-Russia Hold Military Technical Cooperation Forum in Addis Abeba

7 July 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Russia today held the 11thEthio-Russia Military Technical Cooperation forum in Ethiopia's capital Addis Abeba. The discussion aimed at strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries will start by evaluating and approving the agendas of the 10th military technic program. The meeting focuses on boosting Ethiopia and Russia's military technology, skills and knowledge.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Martha Luwiji, State Minister of Ethiopian National Defense Force Finance Department, articulated the diplomatic, military, political and economic alliances of the two countries that dates back to 1898.

"Following the meeting of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen with President Vladimir Putin, the relationships of these two countries have been strong." the state minister said, and extended gratitude to Russia for supporting in its law enforcement operations, the GERD, the 6th general election and other national issues.

The Russian Federation Military Technical Cooperation Deputy Director, Punchuk Anatoly recalled the strong diplomatic relationships of the Two countries, "A lot of Ethiopian Defense Force personnel took military training in Russia" he said, and expressed support for the Defense Military and Dejen Aviation Technology Industries.

The ENDF finance department, the Ministry of Foreign affairs, the Air force and the Defense Industry Sector as well as Russia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ethiopia, Terekhin Evgeny alongside experts and officials in the Russian Defense Technical Sector took part in the discussion. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X