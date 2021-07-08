Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia-Russia Hold Military Technical Cooperation Forum in Addis Abeba

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Russia today held the 11thEthio-Russia Military Technical Cooperation forum in Ethiopia's capital Addis Abeba. The discussion aimed at strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries will start by evaluating and approving the agendas of the 10th military technic program. The meeting focuses on boosting Ethiopia and Russia's military technology, skills and knowledge.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Martha Luwiji, State Minister of Ethiopian National Defense Force Finance Department, articulated the diplomatic, military, political and economic alliances of the two countries that dates back to 1898.

"Following the meeting of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen with President Vladimir Putin, the relationships of these two countries have been strong." the state minister said, and extended gratitude to Russia for supporting in its law enforcement operations, the GERD, the 6th general election and other national issues.

The Russian Federation Military Technical Cooperation Deputy Director, Punchuk Anatoly recalled the strong diplomatic relationships of the Two countries, "A lot of Ethiopian Defense Force personnel took military training in Russia" he said, and expressed support for the Defense Military and Dejen Aviation Technology Industries.

The ENDF finance department, the Ministry of Foreign affairs, the Air force and the Defense Industry Sector as well as Russia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ethiopia, Terekhin Evgeny alongside experts and officials in the Russian Defense Technical Sector took part in the discussion. AS