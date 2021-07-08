Nigeria: Pay Attention to Health Sector, Uniabuja Medical Consultant Urges Govt

A medical consultant and doctor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Dr Richard Effiong, yesterday advised the federal government to pay greater attention to Nigeria's health sector.

This, he said, would increase productivity among human resources that are drivers of the nation's economy and boost other sectors in the country.

Offiong stated this in an interview with journalists on the sideline of a send forth/valedictory programme organised in his honour by UATH management.

"I would say that it is important for the government to recognise the importance of health because indeed there are a lot of competing needs in the nation and all of these require finances which are not abundant," he said.