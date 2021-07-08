Nigeria: FIRS Generates N650 Billion in June, Highest During Covid-19

8 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) generated N650 billion revenue in June 2021, being the highest on a monthly basis since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ahmad, in a statement yesterday said the amount was the highest revenue realised in a single month since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic and assumption of office of the current management.

Ahmad quoted the Executive Chairman FIRS, Muhammad Nami, as saying that the feat was achieved through efficiency and effectiveness of the TaxProMax Solution, "notwithstanding the challenges and resistance faced in the early stages of its adoption, and the downturn orchestrated by slow economic recovery."

Nami recalled that the new drive to modernize tax administration in the country, led to the introduction of the Tax Administration Solution (TaxProMax) to ease tax compliance.

He reminded taxpayers of the one-off one-month extension granted earlier this month for the filing of company income tax returns by taxpayers with Dec. 31, 2020 accounting year-end whose statutory tax returns were due not later than June 30.

He urged taxpayers to take advantage of the extension as it provided an opportunity to all taxpayers whose company income tax returns were due in June to file up to July 31.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

