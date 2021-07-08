Kenya Vows to Defend Its World Athletics Under-20 Title in Nairobi

Nairobi — Kenya has named a team of 43 athletes to compete at the World Athletics Under-20 Championship which will be coming on at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani from August 17-22, with a vow to ensure that the overall title remains in home soil.

Kenya's team at the previous championship held in Tampere, Finland in 2018 finished top of the pile after clinching 11 medals, six of them gold, four silver and a bronze.

"That is our minimum target to ensure that we are top again, especially noting that we have the Championship here at home. The team we have selected is very well able to do the job and we know we have what it takes," Barnaba Korir, the head of Youth and Development at Athletics Kenya said.

Among the medals that Kenya will look to retain is the 1500m crown which was won in Tampere, Finland by George Manangoi.

Coincidentally, one of Kenya's representatives at the Nairobi Championship is Vincent Keter, who is Manangoi's training partner at the Rongai Athletics Club (RAC). He also trains with reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot.

Keter took commanding control of his final with the long strides synonymous to his role model Cheruiyot to stop the clock after 3minutes, 38.85 seconds, almost four seconds ahead of second placed Emmanuel Lemama who also made the final team.

"My only target was to finish in the top two and qualify and I am really delighted that I have achieved my targets. It was a tough race but I also wanted to push myself and see where I rank," said Keter.

"Cheruiyot and coach Ouma (Bernard) have played a huge role to help me achieve this. They have always supported me and encouraged me. Not just them but all the athletes at the club. I feel really proud to have made the team."

"The next target now is to prepare well for the Championship. I remain confident that Kenya will retain the title and personally, I will be out to ensure that I win Gold for Kenya. I will train well and work a bit on some areas I need to improve," he added.

At the same time, Jackline Chepkoech has vowed to ensure Kenya retains its respect and a place in the throne in the traditional steeplechase race. Chepkoech who looks up to her namesake, word record holder Beatrice Chepkoech will be looking to retain the crown won by Celiphine Chespol in Tampere.

The 18-year old won the final at the trials in 9minutes, 32.99 seconds with training partner Faith Cherotich coming in second after clocking 9minutes, 33.02 seconds.

Chepkoech had initially hoped to have her first competition at the African Cross Country Championship but the same was cancelled due to COVID-19 reasons.

"This is now like a relief for me because at least I will have a competition this year. I have really trained well because the period I was preparing for Cross Country helped me to stay in shape," she said.

Chepkoech adds; "Now I have to focus on the competition in August and definitely my ambition is to win this title. I am really confident especially with how I feel my body is and this will be the beginning of a good career for me. I hope to emulate Beatrice one day and compete like her," said the 18-year old.

In the men's corresponding race, the onus will be on Simon Koech to reclaim the crown lost by Kenya when Leonard Bett finished second in Tampere behind Ethiopia's Takele Nigate.

Koech won the Kenyan trials in 8minutes, 18.43 seconds ahead of Amose Serem who timed 8minutes, 20.26 seconds with both making the Kenyan team.

"The first and only aim was to get the ticket and I am happy that I did. Now the hard work begins, to go back to training and ensure I am in the best shape. I know that the steeplechase is Kenya's traditional event and we have to ensure we win especially here at home,"

"I don't have a doubt that I will do well and my target is to bring the gold medal to my country," added the 18-year old from South Rift.

At the same time, Kenya will try to win a sprint medal with Sylvia Chelagat aiming at that feat in the 400m. Chelagat won the Kenyan trials in 55.21secs, which is a second off the official qualification time, but with World Athletics' rules, Kenya is allowed to field one athlete as the host nation.

Chelagat believes she can improve with time.

"I just want to see whether I can work on my speed especially in the final 100m. I have improved from when I started off in the heats to the finals and I believe I can do better. I have been training under Janeth Jepkosgei (former 800m Olympic champion) and the confidence she has given me will propel me to do well," Chelagat, who plans to scale up to the two-lap race next year said.