Tanzania: Alarm As Measures to Tackle Covid-19 Ignored

Dar es Salaam — A few days after Health ministry issued the second set of guidelines to stop Covid-19 in schools, experts, teachers and parents have opined that there are still issues to tackle for the guidelines to deliver positive results.

Speaking to The Citizen in separate interviews yesterday, the stakeholders explained how the challenges were still rampant despite the availability of such guidelines, saying the context of most public schools and the behaviour of people outside learning institutions, including in public transport, was very alarming.

The revised guidelines were released by ministry's permanent secretary Abel Makubi before schools opened on Monday July 5, 2021.

Under the guidelines, the ministry urged managements of those institutions to ensure students and staff wear masks at all times in class and during group discussions.

Students should also seat in such a manner that there is a distance of a meter from one to the next. Social distancing should apply at all times.

Members of a group discussion should not be more than four.

However, the possibility that students may contract the disease before or after leaving school made experts, teachers and parents anxious, believing that this will not be a solution if emphasis is not placed on other areas with the potential to spread the disease.

"Many parents still use 'Daladalas' [commuter buses] yet there is no social distancing among passengers," observed Dr Jafar Mohamed, a former lecturer at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas).

He said these people, including parents, go back home where they meet with their children after school. "With this environment, it is obvious that infection is inevitable."

Dr Mohamed was of the view that the guidelines must be in place and managed to monitor the public with whom the biggest challenge currently lies.

"Let every rule be enforced to protect each all members of the public. A strict guide on public transport, markets, and places of worship should be unveiled, unless the government has decided not to walk the talk," noted Dr Mohamed.

One of the teachers at Jangwani Primary School and a parent, said that despite the guidelines, there was still a need for the government to improve and monitor implementation in all institutions.

"Giving guidance is one step, but monitoring its implementation is another step that needs to be taken seriously to disclose if the government is really focused on protecting students, school staff and families or everyone," said the teacher, who identified himself as Mr Matthew.

Dr Mohamed insisted that the benefits of wearing masks in children for Covid-19 control should be weighed against potential harm associated with the behaviour, including feasibility and discomfort, as well as social and communication concerns and availability of adult supervision and other resources to prevent transmission," he noted.