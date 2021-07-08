Nigeria: Experts Advocate Food Fortification to Stem Malnutrition

Kasim Sumaina

Experts in food, nutrition and health, have identified micronutrients fortification of commonly consumed foods as the key to ending malnutrition.

The experts said micronutrients fortification is a major strategy against malnutrition and can create a huge breakthrough in healthy living.

They made the call recently at a National Fortification Dialogue to discuss viable options to scaling up nutrition through food fortification held in Abuja, as part of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, (UNFSS),

Country Director of of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, (GAIN), and convener of the meeting, Mr. Michael Ojo, noted that the development and advent of food fortification is a major game changer in food based innovations.

He explained that the lack of micronutrients in the body is a major health risk and that is why it is often referred to as the 'hidden hunger.

According to him, "GAIN is driven by a vision of a world without malnutrition hence we look forward to undergoing an inclusive contribution to this cause.

"We work in Nigeria to deliver support among vulnerable groups and children under the age five and we hope to change the narrative on micronutrients deficiency."

Similarly, Senior Programmes Officer, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Victor Ajieroh, said raising awareness about food fortification has gradually become part of a global movement

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He observed that after the successes recorded in salt iodization and sugar vitamin A fortification programmes, "it is time to broaden the scope inculcating micronutrients in our foods to stem the tide of malnutrition due to lack of micronutrients."

Ajieroh further stated that it is also important to reflect the voices of all stakeholders including such as industry players, the government and consumers in the fortification drive.

While pointing out major interventions and policies by the government in promoting food fortification for improved nutrition, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Olusola Idowu, said the federal government has held several meetings with stakeholders to identify challenges to ending micronutrients deficiency.

Idowu while urging the participants, said: "We have to come up with actionable and implementable plans to tackle micronutrients deficiency through food fortification."

Discussion also centred on the importance of food labelling for easy of identification of fortified processed and packaged food, proper identification for farm produce as well as the laws put in place by government to ensure compliance by industry actors in safeguarding the health of the populace.

The meeting drew experts from government agencies, the National Fortification Alliance, (NFA), the Institute of Public Analyst of Nigeria, (IPAN), Technoserve, The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria,(CS-SUNN), and other stakeholders.