Tanzania: President Samia's Message to People Who Ignore Face Masks

7 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reminded Wananchi to take all measures to protect themselves against the third Covid-19 wave since Tanzania has recorded patients in some regions.

President Samia gave the reminder on Wednesday when she stopped at Kibaigwa in Dodoma as she was headed to Morogoro Region for an official trip.

She mentioned regions which recorded the third Covid-19 wave patients as Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Dodoma.

The Head of State was forced to issue the reminder after seeing that the majority of people who attended her meeting were not wearing face masks.

"Those who have masked their noses and mouths here are very few... ..lets take all measures against COVID-19 pandemic... the third covid -1 wave is in our country, nothing to hide... .we have Covid-19 patients in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and other regions... even in Dodoma," the President said.

Meanwhile, she has promised Kibaigwa residents that her government is going to work on challenges raised including parking areas for lorries as well as power outages.

She said responsible ministers and council will cooperate to address the challenge as she advised small scale traders to adhere to the country's laws, regulations as well as council's by-laws.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X