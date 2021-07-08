Tanzania: President Samia's Message to People Who Ignore Face Masks

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reminded Wananchi to take all measures to protect themselves against the third Covid-19 wave since Tanzania has recorded patients in some regions.

President Samia gave the reminder on Wednesday when she stopped at Kibaigwa in Dodoma as she was headed to Morogoro Region for an official trip.

She mentioned regions which recorded the third Covid-19 wave patients as Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Dodoma.

The Head of State was forced to issue the reminder after seeing that the majority of people who attended her meeting were not wearing face masks.

"Those who have masked their noses and mouths here are very few... ..lets take all measures against COVID-19 pandemic... the third covid -1 wave is in our country, nothing to hide... .we have Covid-19 patients in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and other regions... even in Dodoma," the President said.

Meanwhile, she has promised Kibaigwa residents that her government is going to work on challenges raised including parking areas for lorries as well as power outages.

She said responsible ministers and council will cooperate to address the challenge as she advised small scale traders to adhere to the country's laws, regulations as well as council's by-laws.