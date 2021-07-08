Nigeria: Environmental Challenges - Govt Seeks UN's Help

8 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

The Federal Government has pleaded with the United Nations and its agencies to support the country with her numerous environmental challenges.

The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar made the plea on Tuesday during a courtesy call on the Ministry by the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.

The Minister, while extolling the contributions of the UN Deputy Secretary General during her time as Nigeria's Minister of Environment and in her new appointment, said the nation had a worthy support in Amina in New York at the UN Headquarters.

He recalled tha her contributions as Minister included issuance of 1st and 2nd Sovereign Green Bonds, kickstarting the Ogoni Clean Up, Afforestation Nationwide and Great Green Wall Activities, Climate Action and Fight against Desertification.

Abubakar said as UN Deputy Secretary General, Mohammed had positioned Nigeria as champion of Energy Transition, supported Nigeria's aspiration to assume the leadership of Pan African Agency of the Great Green Wall and towards hosting UNESCO Man and Biosphere Conference with the scheduled hosting of the 33rd Session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB-ICC) in Abuja this year, which will be the first of its kind in Africa.

The Minister asked for more support through UN agencies for the developmental efforts in the Ministry and environmental programmes of the country.

He said these include the assistance of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Ogoni Clean Up Projects, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria activities, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Fight against Desertification and Great Green Wall (GGW) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pollution Control and Environmental Health and also Climate Action efforts.

Earlier, the UN Deputy Secretary General said environmental issues were very important to the UN, stating the willingness of the world body to assist Nigerian government in this area.

She noted that her visit to the Ministry was informed by the need to know which areas the UN could be of help to the Nigerian government.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X