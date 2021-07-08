Rwanda: Volleyball - Opening Match Will Be Key, Admits Head Coach Mudahinyuka

The Women's U-20 national volleyball team head coach Christopher Mudahinyuka has admitted that his team will be out to avoid defeat in opening game of the 2021 FIVB Women's U20 World Championship against Netherlands on Friday at Topsportcentrum Rotterdam in Netherlands.

Under the tutelage of Christophe Mudahinyuka, the team will be seeking to win the tournament opening game against the hosts but admitted the need to be cautious because it will be a tough task.

"This game is key for our Group, we have to make sure that we are ready and give our best so that we can be one safe side. It will be tough for sure as we are playing against home side but we have prepared in all ways,"Mudahinyuka said.

He added "Winning the opening match will give us motivation to do better in the next matches. We are in a tricky group but we have to keep our heads up."

Rwanda and Egypt are representing Africa at the world championships.

Full Squad:

Diane Mpuwezimana, Nancy Ndangijimana, Adeline Mutanguha, Alphonsine Dusengimana, Albertine Uwiringiyimana and Jolie Mukazi Isimbi. Aneth Kamariza, Hope Urwiririza, Aliane Nirere, Aloysie Tuyishime and Yvonne Umugwaneza and Solange Uwamariya.

Fixtures

July 9

Rwanda vs Netherlands

July 10

Rwanda vs Brazil

July 11

Rwanda vs Argentina