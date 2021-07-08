Rwanda: Volleyball - Opening Match Will Be Key, Admits Head Coach Mudahinyuka

8 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Women's U-20 national volleyball team head coach Christopher Mudahinyuka has admitted that his team will be out to avoid defeat in opening game of the 2021 FIVB Women's U20 World Championship against Netherlands on Friday at Topsportcentrum Rotterdam in Netherlands.

Under the tutelage of Christophe Mudahinyuka, the team will be seeking to win the tournament opening game against the hosts but admitted the need to be cautious because it will be a tough task.

"This game is key for our Group, we have to make sure that we are ready and give our best so that we can be one safe side. It will be tough for sure as we are playing against home side but we have prepared in all ways,"Mudahinyuka said.

He added "Winning the opening match will give us motivation to do better in the next matches. We are in a tricky group but we have to keep our heads up."

Rwanda and Egypt are representing Africa at the world championships.

Full Squad:

Diane Mpuwezimana, Nancy Ndangijimana, Adeline Mutanguha, Alphonsine Dusengimana, Albertine Uwiringiyimana and Jolie Mukazi Isimbi. Aneth Kamariza, Hope Urwiririza, Aliane Nirere, Aloysie Tuyishime and Yvonne Umugwaneza and Solange Uwamariya.

Fixtures

July 9

Rwanda vs Netherlands

July 10

Rwanda vs Brazil

July 11

Rwanda vs Argentina

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X