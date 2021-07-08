Cameroon: State Budget for 2022 - Senate Examines Draft Orientations, Priorities

The special plenary sitting for the Budgetary Orientation Debate took place at the Senate on July 6, 2021 night.

Senators have examined priorities and strategic orientations in the 2022 draft State budget following the Budgetary Orientation Debate plenary sitting that took place in the Upper House of Parliament on July 6, 2021 night. The plenary sitting was chaired by the Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji. By the time of going to press, the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze assisted by other Ministers was bracing up to defend the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Economic and Budgetary Programming Paper that hinged on the budget.

Budgetary Orientation Debate is enshrined in the laws of 11 July 2018 respectively to the fiscal regime of the State and other public entities and the code of transparency and good governance in the management of public finances in Cameroon. It is intended to enable Parliament to intervene upstream of the budgetary procedure, to better contribute to the definition of the macroeconomic and budgetary framing. Indeed, it is the place for parliamentarians to appropriate the macroeconomic assumptions, underlying the draft budgets in preparation and to give their opinion on the government's budgetary policy choices.

The 2022 State budget is being prepared within the international economic context marked by a fragile recovery in the global economy, in conjunction with the optimism over the progress of vaccination campaigns against coronavirus. In the CEMAC zone, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) expects a growth rate of 2.8 per cent in 2021 after -2.1 per cent recorded in 2020 under the effect of a decline in activity in both the oil sector (-4.2 per cent) than non-oil (-1.6 per cent).