Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirty-six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Gash Barka, Anseba, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Aligider (8) and Adibara (3); Gash Barka Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adi-Keih (1), Dekemhare (1), and Kuatit (1); Southern Region.

Sadly, 84-year old and 68-year old patients in the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 6,224.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 5,808 while the number of deaths has increased to 27.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

07 July 2021