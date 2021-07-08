South Africa: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back - ANC's Proposal to Amend Section 25 of the Constitution

7 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ektaa Deochand

After years of public hearings, multiple debates and several versions of the anticipated amendment to section 25 of the Constitution, the latest proposal by the ANC has left us with more questions than answers.

The purpose of the Expropriation Bill is purportedly to provide for the compensation of land where the amount of compensation may be nil, and to provide for "matters connected therewith". These "connected matters" have inexplicably resulted in a proposal for "custodianship" of land, a concept which may be the antithesis of what is required for the achievement of equitable land reform.

The Legal Resources Centre has consistently maintained at various stages of the consultative process that an amendment to the Constitution is not required to give effect to the redistribution of land. Expropriation without compensation is currently possible under the ambit of section 25(3) of the Constitution. Despite this, the option to expropriate land in the public interest has been shockingly underutilised by the state. The enactment of the Expropriation Bill should be considered prior to the proposed constitutional amendment, as it would provide an avenue to articulate the clear circumstances under which compensation for expropriation may be nil. The draft bill does this reasonably well....

