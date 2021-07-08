Gambia: Young Scorpions Coach Scoop More Awards

The Young Scorpions and their coach have scooped yet another award, this time from the Sports Journalist Association of The Gambia (SJAG) at the 11th National Sports Award and Gala held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center on Saturday night.

Matarr M'Boge guided the U-20 Team in winning the WAFU Zone A title in Senegal before a third place finish at the African U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021.

The result also secured a place for the team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia but that competition was called off by football's world governing body as a result of the devastating effects of the Covid19 pandemic.

These exploits saw Mr. M'Boge and team recognised under the Special Awards category.

In receiving the Award, M'Boge expressed gratitude to the leadership of Football House through the President Mr. Lamin Kaba Bajo for his personal success and that of the Young Scorpions as a team.

"The achievements I've registered as the head coach are shared with my technical staff as the team behind this. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who I've been lucky to work with over the years and this success is for all of us," he said.

"It is clear that Gambian football is enjoying the highest profile it has ever had, thanks largely to the coverage it receives from our own sports journalists.

Hats off to our very own GFF Media Department who devoted their time and energy in following our national teams, always under pressure to deliver accurate and timely updates for the public accordingly."

Captain Tijan M. Marr, who received the team's award highlighted the significance of such recognition, describing it as honorable. "I am very honoured to be part of this team and to be recognised by the sports journalists," he affirmed.

Source-GFF