Gambia: Immigration Win At Last, Falcon Held in Gff 2nd Division

One of the struggling teams in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 2nd Division League, Immigration FC have at last won a game again in the league after defeating Samger FC 1-0 in their week-25 fixtures played at Basori last week Tuesday.

The result dented Academy Boys, Samger's title challenge as the Immigration side now moved out of the relegation zone to 12th position with 27 points, while Samger FC maintained 2nd position with 49 points.

Elsewhere, Young Africans beat SK East Bi 2-1 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on the same day.

The victory moved Young Africans to 11th position with 28 points, while SK East Bi's struggles continue at second from bottom (15th) position with 18 points, leveled with rock bottom occupant 2nd Infantry Battalion.

On Wednesday, Red Hawks were held to a 1-1 by B4U Kiang West at the Late Osuman Saho field at Old Yundum.

The result gives Red Hawks 37 points for 7th position, while B4U Kiang West sits 10th position with 31 points.

PSV Wellingara made it two wins in two with a narrow 1-0 win over Team Rhino at Basori.

The Wellingara-based team occupies 9th position with 33 points, while Team Rhino sit 4th position with 40 points.

Gunjur United bounced back from their defeat to Samger to beat bottom side 2nd Infantry Battalion 2-1 at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium.

The defeat added more misery on the Soldiers from Farafenni as they edge closer to a drop back to the third tier, while Gunjur United moved to 6th position with 39 points.

On Thursday, Steve Biko beat Jarra West 2-1 in a game played at the Soma mini-stadium.

The triumph moved Giant Killers, Steve Biko to 5th position with 39 points leveled with Gunjur United, while Jarra West occupied 14th position with 25 points, leveled with Bombada.

Latrikunda United defeated Bombada 2-1 at Basori. The win moved Latrikunda United to 8th position with 35 points, while Bombada sits 13th position with 25 points.

League leaders Falcons FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Jam City at Old Yundum.

The result maintained Blue Army, Falcons lead at the top of the table standing with 53 points, while Jam City occupied 3rd position with 43 points after 25 games.

