Gambia: KEDSC Holds Meeting With Village Representatives Ahead of Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

Kombo East District Sports Committee (KEDSC) over the weekend held a meeting with village representative for the 2021 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.

The meeting brought together delegates from villages within Kombo East District who discussed the forthcoming Kombo East District inter-village football championship.

According to Kombo East District Sports Committee (KEDSC), registration fee for this year's Kombo East District inter-village tournament is pegged at D2, 000 per village.

The Kombo East District inter-village biggest football fiesta attracts spectators from Kombo East and its satellite areas.