Gambia: KEDSC Holds Meeting With Village Representatives Ahead of Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

Kombo East District Sports Committee (KEDSC) over the weekend held a meeting with village representative for the 2021 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.
The meeting brought together delegates from villages within Kombo East District who discussed the forthcoming Kombo East District inter-village football championship.
According to Kombo East District Sports Committee (KEDSC), registration fee for this year's Kombo East District inter-village tournament is pegged at D2, 000 per village.
The Kombo East District inter-village biggest football fiesta attracts spectators from Kombo East and its satellite areas.