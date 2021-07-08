South Africa: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi Slammed for Peddling Fake Covid-19 Cure Online

7 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

A video of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi recommending a traditional Chinese remedy to cure Covid-19 is circulating on local social media. The product in question has not been proven to have any efficacy in treating Covid-19 and has been banned in several countries.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is starring in a promotional video for the traditional Chinese medicine product, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules -- but when questioned on this by Daily Maverick, his office responded with an absurd story.

In the video, which is circulating on WhatsApp, Lesufi is shown alongside an insert picturing the capsules. He introduces himself and explains that when his family was infected with Covid-19, a friend brought back some of the pills from China.

"I call [the pills] miracle capsules," Lesufi says, saying the capsules relieved their fever and made their headaches vanish.

"They may not taste nice, but they do the work," Lesufi continues.

"That is why one is committed to recommend them, highly so, to people that have Covid, or have gone through Covid, or have Covid symptoms. The solution that makes China to be free: it's now in our country."

Lesufi is then asked by an off-camera female interviewer how...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

