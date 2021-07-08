Tanzania: SGR Plans Initiated Under Mkapa Govt, Reveals Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete

8 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo

Kilosa — Former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (2005-2015) revealed yesterday how the government decided to build the Standard Gauge Railway project (SGR) during the administration of his predecessor, Benjamin Mkapa (1995-2005).

He, however, commended the government of President John Magufuli (2015-2021), for bringing the idea into fruition. Mr Kikwete made the revelation yesterday when former presidents and prime ministers toured some sections of phases 1 and 2 of the SGR project.

Phase 1 runs from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, while phase 2 runs from Morogoro to Makutupora in Dodoma.

Along with Mr Kikwete were retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, and former prime ministers Mizengo Pinda and John Malecela.

Also present during the tour were ministers Prof Palamagamba Kabudi (Constitution and Legal Affairs), Dr Medard Kalemani (Energy), and Dr Leonard Chamuriho (Works and Transport).

"During Mr Mkapa's presidency and my regime, we conducted a lot of feasibility studies into the SGR subject; but we faced the challenge of funds with which to execute the project," he said of the project which was on the government agenda for years.

