Kenya: Andrew Amonde Opens Up on Retirement Plans After Tokyo Olympics

8 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Leading Kenya Sevens for the second time at the Olympics is a great honour that Andrew Amonde will be embracing as he plans to hang his boots after serving the game diligently for 15 years.

"Even though it has taken time, it has eventually come and I can only attribute it to patience, hard work and God's blessings," said Amonde, who has played for Kenya Sevens since 2006.

The 37-year-old KCB Rugby flanker said that he wants to crown his playing career that he described as successful in Tokyo.

"It's a tough call to make considering that I will be leaving what has become part of my life and family. It will be quite emotional but I have prepared myself for the moment. I will do it honourably when that moment comes," said Amonde.

Amonde said he believes he has served the country well and that it will be time to reflect on what he has achieved as he waits to hand over the baton to someone else.

"I believe the standards have been set and that person will even better my run," said Amonde.

Even though they are heading to the Tokyo Olympic Games with a different technical bench from the one that guided them through qualification, Amonde said that they are ready for the battle.

The men's rugby event at Tokyo Olympics will run from July 26 to 28.

Amonde's sevens journey that started at the George Sevens in South Africa during the 2006/2007 World Rugby Sevens Series, and hasn't been easy.

Amonde skippered the team to the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-finals, then led the side to the historic 2016 Singapore Sevens victory and the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Winning the 2016 Singapore Sevens, Kenya only Cup victory in the World Rugby Sevens, highlights Amonde's sevens rugby career.

"It was a huge step for us since the hard work that we had put in paid off at long last," he ponders.

Tossed into the world of rugby right after high school in 2004, Amonde has established himself as an astute all-round player, earning 50 international caps in 15s and over 70 international caps in sevens in the process.

The father of two, who played basketball and handball in high school, leading Kisumu Boys to the national games on several occasions, knows what he wants to do after his active days as a player are over.

Amonde, who has already acquired World Rugby Level I certification in strength and conditioning, said he plans to undertake a Level II after the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Amonde said that they face an exciting pool at the Tokyo Olympics where they target to reach the knockout stages.

Kenya Sevens will face 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallists South Africa, United States of America (USA) and Ireland in Pool "C" of their sevens rugby tournament.

"Our main focus is doing what we are good at and at the end of the day get the results we want, "said Amonde. "Somewhere a giant must fall. We have met these teams before and beaten them all."

