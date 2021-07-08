Tanzania: CCM Underlines Lessons From CPC Successes

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi joined centenary celebrations of its long-partner, the Communist Party of China (CPC), and recalled best lessons to learn for further socio-economic prosperities for Tanzania and Africa at large.

During the global summit for world political parties organised by the CPC on Wednesday on marking the centenary, CCM and other stakeholders took part virtually from the Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership School in Kibaha District, Coast Region.

CCM's Secretary General, Daniel Chongolo said China has been an all-weather development partner and friend to Tanzania since the attainment of Tanzania's independence in 1961 and during the struggle for liberation of countries in southern Africa.

"We are proud to showcase various landmark projects that have been implemented in Tanzania with the support of the Chinese government under the leadership of the CPC," Mr Chongolo stated.

He said the relation between CCM and CPC has been growing from day to day, and that this relation has been strengthened by the visitation of leaders from both sides.

"I am confident that our relations will continue to prosper in the future for the mutual benefit of our two sisterly countries,".

"As the CPC is celebrating the centenary of its founding, we Africans should not only send our congratulations to our Chinese friends, but learn from their experiences in industrialisation with modesty," he stated.

Former Prime Minister, Mizengo Pinda, who is vice chairman of the Tanzania- China Friendship Promotion Association, said CPC has proven to the world that a country can choose and maintain a unique development path that suits its national conditions and still manage to realise economic development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We in the developing world continue to study carefully how the CPC led China to lift millions of its people out of poverty in a short period of time," he said.

He said relations between China and Tanzania can best be described as all-weather and time tested. One cannot overstate the pivotal role our two political parties.

He stated that despite being one of the oldest political parties in Africa, CCM still continues to draw valuable experiences from its brotherly party, the CPC.

On his part, Xu Chen, Chargé d'Affairs and Interim of the Embassy of China to Tanzania, noted that since its birth, the CPC has taken serving the people wholeheartedly as its fundamental purpose and focused on the people's aspiration to live a better life.

"With combined and incessant endeavours, CPC and the Chinese people have been striving for abundant, happy and confident lives," he said. The CPC persists in contributing to the cause of human progress and makes a profound impact on development of the world.