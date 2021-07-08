Egypt: PM Follows Up Progress of Work in New Aswan City

7 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has paid a visit to New Aswan city to follow up progress achieved so far in carrying out development and services projects there.

The premier on Tuesday directed to remove any obstacles that may hinder the implementation of the promising project of the tourist walkway in the city in order to complete it as soon as possible.

Housing Minister Asem El Gazzar said the Nile corniche projects in the city include a tourist walkway, a bike track, commercial shops and a 6-kilometer long waterfront park features bazaars for tourists, shopping, entertainment and recreational areas, marinas, playgrounds, seating spaces and cafes.

The premier also inspected the open-air theater, which is established over an area of 5.5 feddans and can accommodate 3,000 spectators.

El Gazzar briefed the premier on different projects carried out in the city, noting that New Aswan city is one of the fourth generation cities established over an area of 22,400 feddans with a view to settling 850,000 citizens in them by 2032.

The housing minister added that investments spent in the city hit some EGP 3.3 billion during the period from 2014 to June 2021.

