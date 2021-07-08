Egypt Allows 74 Nationalities to Get Tourist Visas Electronically - Tourism Ministry

The Ministry of Tourism announced that 28 new nationalities were added to the system of issuing an electronic tourist visa taking to 74 the number of nationalities able to obtain the visa electronically.

This comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by the Egyptian state to promote tourism via working on facilitating the measures to get the tourist visas.

Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalabi said that upgrading this system comes a year after the resumption of tourism movement in Egypt in July 2020.

This upgrade will contribute to encouraging several tourists from different nationalities to visit Egypt, Shalabi said.

There are eight languages on the website for issuing the tourism visas electronically, she said.

The tourists can get the electronic visas via https://www.visa2egypt.gov.eg/, she said.