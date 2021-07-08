Egypt: Shoukry Discusses GERD File With U.S., British, French Envoys to UN

7 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Tuesday the US, British and French permanent representatives to the UN in New York to brief them on Egypt's position on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a tweet.

Shoukry embarked on a several-day trip to New York for a series of extensive meetings with counterparts and permanent representatives to the UN, to reaffirm Egypt's unwavering stance towards the GERD issue, which is summarized in the urgent need to reach a binding deal on the dam filling and operation processes, taking into account the water interests of all the parties involved.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

