Egypt: Gabonese Min - We Seek to Benefit From Egypt's Expertise in Women Empowerment

7 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Gabon's Minister of Social Affairs and Women's Rights Prisca Koho who is currently visiting Egypt said she is looking forward that her country would benefit from Egypt's expertise in the field of empowering women.

She made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday7/7/2021 with Chairperson of the Egyptian National Council for Women Maya Morsi on the fringe of the 8th session of the Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in the Development of the OIC Member States - which is held under Egypt's presidency from July 5 to 8.

The minister voiced happiness over her first visit to Egypt, hailing the achievements realized, especially the New Administrative Capital.

For her part, Morsi - who chairs the conference - reviewed Egypt's efforts to empower women, especially at the economic level, and combating violence against women.

