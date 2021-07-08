Egypt: Planning Min - Egypt's 'Decent Life' Initiative Included On UN Platforms

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr Hala el Saeed said on Wednesday 7/7/2021 Egypt has made a global achievement, amidst exceptional circumstances, by including the presidential initiative "Decent Life, the "Rowad 2030" (pioneers) project, the local development program in Upper Egypt and the integrated system for preparing and following up the investment plan on the United Nations platforms among the best practices in the world in achieving sustainable development goals.

This came in a press conference held by the minister on Wednesday at the ministry's headquarters to announce the details of including these achievements on the United Nations platforms among the best projects and practices in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

UN platforms only record international practices or experiences that countries can benefit from, she said.

The "Decent Life" initiative fully achieves the 17 UN goals for sustainable development, she said, noting that its first phase succeeded in reducing poverty rates in about half of Egypt's governorates.

The integrated system for the preparation and follow-up of the investment plan provides a large database for projects, which helps in the follow-up and evaluation process and, therefore, contributes a great deal in setting up the investment plan, she added.

The local development program in Upper Egypt, which aims to address the development gaps, falls within the framework of the state's direction for real development in the governorates, she pointed out.

As for the "Rowad 2030" project, the minister said it aims to maximize the use of human capital and youth potentials while creating the favorable conditions for youth for creativity and production, she said.

