Egypt: Gamea Stresses Egypt Keen On Enhancing Cooperation With Malaysia

7 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivine Gamea underlined Egypt's keenness on enhancing cooperation with Malaysia in various domains, especially industry and investmen.

During a meeting on Wednesday with Malaysian Minister of Plantations Industries and Commodities

Mohd Khairuddin Bin Aman Razali, she said the meeting is meant to build on the June talks between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

She said the meeting tackled means of benefiting from Malaysian rubber in the auto-feeding industry as well as cooperation int he furniture score.

Gamea said that it was agreed to form a working team to prepare a framework memo for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the coming period.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries stood at dlrs 503 million, she said, noting that the Malaysian investments in Egypt hit dlrs 60 million.

For his part, the Malaysian minister affirmed his country's keenness on furthering cooperation with Egypt, especially in view of the encouraging investment climate.

He added that Egypt is one of the most important countries in the Middle East and Africa.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

