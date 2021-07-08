South Sudan: Govt Cancels Independence Celebrations Due to Covid-19 Fears

8 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang Malak

South Sudan's Council of Ministers has resolved that there will be no official celebrations for the country's 10th independence anniversary on Friday over fear of coronavirus.

The council also postponed the arranged swearing in of the new transitional legislature from Friday to a date yet to be announced.

In an extraordinary sitting chaired by President Salva Kiir in Juba on Wednesday, the cabinet advised the public to mark the day in their homes as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy National Information Minister Baba Medan said that President Kiir will speak to citizens in a televised address on Friday.

"Putting into consideration the situation of Covid-19, the president directs the citizens of South Sudan to celebrate in their own houses, and there will be an official national address from the president, everyone will see or hear from their radios and TVs, so that we will be avoiding any health issue," said Medan.

South Sudan, Africa's youngest nation, is marking 10 years of independence on Friday.

The country had fought a 21-year civil war with Khartoum before attaining autonomy in 2005. It received independence following a referendum in 2011 in which the majority of the population voted to separate from the Sudan.

But shortly after celebrating this win, the country plunged into a civil war just two years later. A peace deal was reached but another bout of conflict erupted in 2016, before a second peace deal--the revitalized peace agreement of 2018--was reached.

Despite all the civil wars and sufferings, South Sudan is banking on the revitalised peace agreement to rebuild its institutions, according to the official government bulletin released this week. It is relying on the hopes of its people to rally for that goal.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X