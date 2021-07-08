South Africa: SA Records 21,427 New Covid-19 Cases, 411 Deaths

8 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa on Wednesday recorded 21 427 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of infections in the country to 2 112 336 since the outbreak of the virus.

The new infections represented a 30.3% positivity rate, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service. It continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

In the same reporting period, a further 411 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 039 to date.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by Western Cape (13%). Limpopo accounted for 9%; KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; while Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3% respectively. The Northern Cape accounted for 1% of Wednesday new cases.

The country has conducted 13 619 638 tests in both public and private sectors.

