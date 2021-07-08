Tunisia: Organisation of Libyan Exhibition in Tunisia in September 2021 Discussed

7 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Trade and Export Development, Mohamed Boussaid and a delegation of the Libyan Industry Union led by its executive director, Ali Nasir discussed a meeting Wednesday the organisation of a Tunisian-Libyan business event in Tunisia.

The four-day event will be held in September in the form of a Libyan industrial exhibition with the aim of boosting partnership and cooperation between the Tunisian and Libyan business actors and design a common approach to capture African and European markets.

The exhibition will be an opportunity to give fresh impetus to investment in both countries and promote the rapprochement between Tunisian and Libyan professionals and investors to sign cooperation agreements.

About 150 Libyan business companies, operating in several industrial activities are expected to attend this event. Workshops will also take place on the sidelines of this event, according to a press release from the Ministry of Trade.

Given the importance of this event, a joint high commission was formed at Wednesday's meeting to oversee the organization of the exhibition.

It is important to note that this event, which will be followed by other similar events, whose organization is planned in Libya, will be overseen jointly by the departments of Trade and Industry in Tunisia and Libya, as well as the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) and the Libyan Industry Union.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

