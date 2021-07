Algeria: President of Republic Appoints Members of New Government

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed Wednesday the members of the new government led by Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane, the Presidency of the Republic announced in a communiqué.

Here is the list announced by the interim spokesman of the Presidency of the Republic Samir Aggoune :

- Aïmene Benabderrahmane: Prime minister and minister of Finance

- Ramtane Lamamra: minister of Foriegn Affairs and National Community Abroad

- Kamal Beldjoud: minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning

- Abderrachid Tebbi: minister of Justice

- Mohamed Arkab: minister of Energy and Mining

- Ben Attou Ziane: minister of Energy Transition and Renewable Energy

- Laïd Rebigua: minister of Mujahedeen and Right-Holders

- Youcef Belmehdi: minister of Religious Affairs and Wakfs

- Abdelhakim Belabed: minister of National Education

- Abdelbaki Benziane: minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

- Yacine Merabi: minister of Vocational Training and Education

- Wafa Chaalal: minister of Culture and Arts

- Abderezak Sebgag: minister of Youth and Sports

- Hocine Charhabil: minister of Digitization and Statistics

- Karim Bibi Triki: minister of Post and Telecommunications

- Kaouthar Krikou: minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Issues

- Ahmed Zeghdar: minister of Industry

- Abdlehamid Hamdani: minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

- Mohamed Tarek Belaribi: minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City

- Kamel Rezig: minister of Trade and Export Promotion

- Ammar Belhimer: minister of Communication

- Kamel Nasri: minister of Public Works

- Aïssa Bekkaï: minister of Transport

- Karim Hasni: minister of Water Resources and Water Security

- Yacine Hammadi: minister of Tourism and Craft Industry

- Abderrahmane Benbouzid: minister of Health

- Abderrahmane Lahfaya: minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security

- Basma Azouar: minister of Relations with Parliament

- Samia Moualfi: minister of Environment

- Hicham Sofiane Salawatchi: minister of Fisheries and Fish Production

- Abderrahmane Lotfi Djamel Benbahmed: minister of Pharmaceutical Industry

- Nassim Dhiafat: deputy minister for micro-entreprises

- Yacine El-Mahdi Walid: deputy minister for Economy of Knowledge and Startups

- Yahia Boukhari: Secretary General of the Government.