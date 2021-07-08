Rwanda: Hategeka Presents Credentials to Bahraini King

Emmanuel Hategeka has presented his letters of credence to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as Rwanda's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain with residence in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, July 6 at the Royal Palace in Manama, the Bahraini capital.

Bahrain is among seven member states of the Arab League which also includes Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Hategeka appreciated the existing good relations between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across fields of common interest.

"It is such a great honor and privilege to represent my country following the presentation of my credentials to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as Rwanda's non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are looking forward to stronger bilateral relations between Rwanda and Bahrain," he said.

I conveyed to his majesty the warm greetings of my President Paul Kagame and his desire to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, he noted.

Rwanda and the Kingdom of Bahrain enjoy good relations in different sectors since establishing their diplomatic ties since 1998.

Potential areas of collaboration include trade and investment, tourism, financial services, energy, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

With residence in Abu Dhabi, Hategeka is also Rwanda's envoy to the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency-IRENA.