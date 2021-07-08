Rwanda: Hategeka Presents Credentials to Bahraini King

7 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Emmanuel Hategeka has presented his letters of credence to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as Rwanda's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain with residence in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, July 6 at the Royal Palace in Manama, the Bahraini capital.

Bahrain is among seven member states of the Arab League which also includes Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Hategeka appreciated the existing good relations between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across fields of common interest.

"It is such a great honor and privilege to represent my country following the presentation of my credentials to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as Rwanda's non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are looking forward to stronger bilateral relations between Rwanda and Bahrain," he said.

I conveyed to his majesty the warm greetings of my President Paul Kagame and his desire to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, he noted.

Rwanda and the Kingdom of Bahrain enjoy good relations in different sectors since establishing their diplomatic ties since 1998.

Potential areas of collaboration include trade and investment, tourism, financial services, energy, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

With residence in Abu Dhabi, Hategeka is also Rwanda's envoy to the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency-IRENA.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X