Rwandans in U.S. Midwest Celebrate Liberation Day

The Rwandan Community in the United States Midwest region met on Sunday to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the country's liberation, paying tribute to Rwandan men and women who gave their lives, and also in different ways, those who contributed to Rwanda's liberation.

The US Midwest consists of 12 states.

The event was held in the State of Indiana, in South Bend City, where many Rwandans from different neighboring states like Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Tennessee came to celebrate together.

Nxumalo Ruhaya, the President of the Rwandan Community in Midwest welcomed those who attended, and thanked the Embassy for sending Lt Col. Raoul Bazatoha to be the guest of honor.

Unlike in many other parts of the world where the celebrations were held virtually, this was a physical event characterized by different activities.

Ruhaya also reminded the participants, especially Rwandans, not to rest on their laurels and forget that the liberation war heroes of RPF/A-Inkotanyi paid with their lives so that all Rwandans could have a country where everyone was valued.

Lt Col. Raoul Bazatoha, the Defence Attaché at the Rwandan embassy in Washington DC recounted the long journey to liberate Rwanda from regimes that ruled since 1959 with ideologies of division and conquer, ethnic privileges, and discrimination and exclusion which led to genocide against Tutsi.

He gave insights into how the struggle was commanded by President Paul Kagame whom he said was characterized by genius and great vision, same prowess he has continued to demonstrate as the country's leader.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bazatoha also reminded Rwandans that our liberation was through a great sacrifice guided by a vision of a better society.

"Our liberation was earned and therefore sustainable... the complete liberation is to have urgency and to be able to defend our dignity as Rwandans and as Africans. The potential strength we have together is greater than the sum of riches if we are divided," Bazatoha said.

Paying tribute to the men and women and all those who died during the campaign to stop the Genocide against Tutsi, Bazatoha also thanked all citizens of Rwanda who helped during the liberation struggle.

He cited many great examples of citizens who contributed in many different ways, such as showing RPA soldiers where the enemy was, contributions from Diaspora, etc. He emphasized on the unity of all Rwandans in order to transform our country.

Going forward, Bazatoha continued that "our liberation continues now with efforts to become a knowledge-driven and a self-reliant nation... " adding that, "we will achieve that through economic liberation and full participation of all people".

He challenged the youth to love their country and use their talents and education, their expertise and experiences gained to build a better Rwanda.

The event was characterized by numerous testimonies of Genocide survivors who were rescued by RPA Inkotanyi, songs, and was also an opportunity for the Rwandan community to network.