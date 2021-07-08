Rwanda: Covid-19 Related Deaths in Rwanda Hit 500

7 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Deaths related to Covid-19 have crossed the 500 mark in Rwanda.

On Wednesday, July 7, the country registered 16 new fatalities related to the virus, taking the total count to 507.

Currently, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, the rate of such fatalities stands at 1.1 percent in the country.

On the same day, 760 new infections of the virus were detected out of the 7,846 tests carried out.

The new cases were reported from various parts of the country, with Kigali leading with 330 of the cases.

Currently, the total number of cases the country has registered since the pandemic was reported on its soil in March last year are 45,039.

Of these, 29,207 have recovered, while 15,325 are active cases.

The health Ministry said, on Wednesday that 67 patients are in critical condition.

