Rwanda: Ngororero - Two Arrested Over Illegal Mining

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Wednesday, July 7 confirmed the arrest of two people in Muhororo Sector of Ngororero District over illegal mining and possession of one ton of minerals.

According to Thierry Murangira, RIB spokesperson, the duo, identified as Theophile Munyentwari, 44, and Simon Ntegerimana, 32, are currently detained at Muhororo Station, pending investigation.

"They are suspected of carrying unlicensed mining activities and environmental degradation; they were caught with a mineral identified as beryl," Murangira told The New Times on Wednesday evening.

Beryl is a valuable gemstone.

Munyentwari and Ntegerimana were initially arrested on Monday by Rwanda National Police, who handed them over to RIB.

According to the police, Munyentwari is an illegal mineral dealer, while Ntegerimana is said to be his employee.

Munyentwari told police that the mineral was extracted from different mining concessions in Ngororero.

The police said the minerals were found in sacks at Munyentwari's home before they could be transported to Muhanga District, where another alleged illegal mineral dealer would buy them.

Munyentwari said that once in Muhanga one kilogram of beryl would sell at 250.

Murangira said a case will be filed and handed over to the prosecution.

Carrying out unlicensed mining and quarry operations is an offence in Rwanda. If convicted, the person faces between two and six months of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rwf5 million.

Court also orders confiscation of the seized minerals.

"RIB warns everyone against illegal mining activities and will not tolerate them," Murangira said.

He added that people should report such activities to responsible authorities.

Ngororero in the Western Province is one of the districts with numerous mining sites. However, illegal extraction has led to death.

Last week, five people died in a mining accident in Muhororo Sector, leading the government to warn against unlicensed mining.