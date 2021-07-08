Malawi: Livingstonia Synod Hold Kenneth Kaunda Memorial Service

8 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) in the Synod of Livingstonia on Wednesday morning conducted a memorial service for late Dr Kenneth Kaunda , former president of Zambia whose father migrated from Malawi.

The Synod's general secretary Rev. Willy Tembo who led the commemoration service described Kaunda's father, who was a senior member of the Synod, as an Evangelist sent by God to preach in Zambia, before he was ordained as Reverend in 1930.

The Synod regarded the late Kaunda as a person who was God fearing hence the decision to celebrate his life and achievements under the theme: "Celebrating the Life of an African Leader who Defended Christian Faith and African Dignity."

A number of traditional leaders, relatives, church leaders and politicians from Nkhata Bay and Karonga included, former vice president Khumbo Kachali and former minister of finance Goodall Gondwe.

Kachali disclosed that Kaunda was his role model in the political arena.

Died on 17th June, 2021, Kaunda was born on 28th April 1924.

