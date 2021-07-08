Liberia: PLP Supports War And Economic Court Establishment

Bong County-As the debate of establishing a war and economic crimes court in Liberia become widen, the political leader of People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell has pledged his support to the establishment said court in Liberia.

Dr. Cassell said the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes court in Liberia will help to fight the culture of impunity and will promote genuine peace and reconciliation in Liberia.

The People's Liberation Party political leader made Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Gbarnga, Bong County when he interacted with citizens in the County during a tour at his party office Bong County.

Dr. Cassell believes that the time is now ripe and appropriate to fight the culture of impunity in Liberia and put to an end to what he called 'defiant, unrepentant and remorseless' postures of alleged perpetrators of war crimes in the full glare of victims of the country's atrocities and gruesome acts of mayhems committed in Liberia during the civil unrest.

"Liberia and its people are suffering and crying out for justice and accountability and that is why I am demanding on behalf of the Liberian people for the immediate establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia in accordance with international standards and with support from the international community, "PLP political leader added.

Speaking on issues relating to the state of the country, the vision bearer of the newly certificated political party attributed the backwardness of development in Liberia to corruption which he said has taken.

He accused past and current leaders of Liberia of corruption, adding that they cannot be trusted because they have failed the people of Liberia and will never seek justice or accountability for the Liberian people.

He added, "So, we must demand that the War and Economic Crimes Court be established just as the Special Court for Sierra Leone by the International Community and in accordance with international law."

According to Dr. Cassell, when the court is establish this will ensure transparency, accountability, and deliver justice just as it was delivered in Sierra Leone.

He revealed that without justice and accountability, Liberia will never reconcile as a nation until those who committed atrocities and economic crimes during the civil are held to account for their actions.

He furthered, "Liberians are now demanding justice and accountability and now is the time for the George M. Weah led government to establish or allow the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PLP political leader at the same time condemned what he calls Government's 'lackadaisical attitude' towards addressing the culture of impunity by implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommendations which calls for the setting up of a War and Economic Crimes Court to prosecute individuals responsible for Liberia's civil strife dating back from 1979 to 2003.

He further called on Liberians to demand their elected representatives to follow the law of the TRC Act which requires the establishment of the court and seek immediate international assistance in doing so.

It can be recalled that President Dr. George M. Weah promised during 2017 elections campaign that when elected he will ensure the setting up of the court and then went to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019 pleading with the international community and world leaders to assist him in establishing the court.

But at soon as he returned home to an inquisitive press, he denied that he ever said he sought the assistance of establishing a war crimes court.