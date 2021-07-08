Liberia: Death Announcement of the Late Mr. Yevewuo Subah

7 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Obituary

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) regrets to announce the demise of Mr. Yevewuo Subah, a seasoned fisheries expert, who lately served as Coordinator of the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP), from 2016-2021, financed by the World Bank. This sad event occurred on July 3, 2021. He was one of the pioneers for the sector, and served with diligence and commitment. Having acquired his MSc in Fisheries, with emphasis in reproductive biology and induced breeding of catfish from University of Lagos (UNILAG), Federal Republic of Nigeria, upon his returned he excelled through the ranks and files of the institution.

With his MSc from Nigeria, in the early 2000, he served at the intermediate level before his promotion as Deputy Coordinator of Bureau of National Fisheries (BNF), from 2006-2008 and later became the Coordinator for the Bureau of National Fisheries (BNF) from 2008 to 2011 while it was under the Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Technical Services.

Mr. Subah was a dedicated and passionate professional with unusually deep technical skills which he used in developing legal instrument and technical documents, toward the autonomy of the institution, now known as the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Republic of Liberia.

He was very instrumental in securing the Twenty Million (20M) United States Dollars, funding under the World Bank Project for the development of a modernized fishing port, a development which is underway. He was also an institutional memory to the sector and played a critical role in both inspiring young professionals in this unconventional career to Liberia and building human resource capacity through his influence as Coordinator.

He is survived by his beloved wife Mrs. Massa N. Subah, and his two sons including other foster children. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Cuttington University (CU) with a BSc in Biology and High school graduate diploma from Ricks Institute in Virginia, Liberia, where he served a President of the Student Council in 1987. He was a Christian by religion and a devoted family man and hailed from Lofa County, North West Liberia.

NaFAA and in consultation with the Subah Family will later announce funeral arrangements.

This announcement is signed by the Management of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority NaFAA.

